How to Watch Texas Tech vs. San Jose State on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The San Jose State Spartans (2-0) go up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Eastern Washington vs Cincinnati (12:00 PM ET | November 12)
- Idaho State vs Iowa State (1:00 PM ET | November 12)
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders shot 45.9% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- In games Texas Tech shot better than 41.9% from the field, it went 14-8 overall.
- The Spartans ranked 29th in rebounding in college basketball. The Red Raiders finished 114th.
- Last year, the Red Raiders put up 73.3 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans allowed.
- When Texas Tech scored more than 66.2 points last season, it went 15-7.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Texas Tech posted 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did when playing on the road (66.0).
- When playing at home, the Red Raiders allowed 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than when playing on the road (72.1).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Texas Tech fared better in home games last season, sinking 7.6 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage on the road.
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 73-46
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/12/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/22/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
