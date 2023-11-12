WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Only one WAC game is on Sunday's college basketball slate. That contest is the Tarleton State Texans taking on the New Mexico Lobos at The Pit.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tarleton State Texans at New Mexico Lobos
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.