The Minnesota Wild (5-7-2), coming off a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, host the Dallas Stars (9-3-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their last outing.

During the last 10 contests for the Stars, their offense has totaled 33 goals while their defense has given up 26 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 26 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored two goals (7.7% success rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to win Sunday's game.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Stars 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-110)

Stars (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Stars vs Wild Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have earned a record of 2-1-3 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 9-3-1.

In the six games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.

This season the Stars recorded just one goal in two games and they've earned two points (1-1-0) in those contests.

Dallas has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

So far this season, the Stars have scored at least three goals eight times and won each of those games.

Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal in two games this season and won both times.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 3-2-0 (six points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents eight times this season, and earned 13 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 15th 3.29 Goals Scored 3 20th 30th 3.93 Goals Allowed 2.46 5th 14th 31.4 Shots 29.9 22nd 22nd 32 Shots Allowed 33 27th 20th 17.31% Power Play % 10.81% 29th 31st 68.18% Penalty Kill % 93.18% 1st

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

