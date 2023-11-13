Monday's game that pits the Houston Cougars (2-0) against the Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Fertitta Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-43 in favor of Houston, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 13.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Houston vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 82, Stetson 43

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-39.4)

Houston (-39.4) Computer Predicted Total: 124.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Performance Insights

Last season, Houston was 98th in college basketball on offense (74.9 points scored per game) and second-best defensively (57.5 points conceded).

The Cougars were the 13th-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (35.9) and 17th-best in rebounds allowed (27.6) last year.

Houston was 62nd in the country in assists (14.7 per game) last year.

Last season, the Cougars were 134th in the country in 3-point makes (7.7 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34%).

Last season, Houston was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and second-best in defensive 3-point percentage (27.9%).

Houston attempted 37.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 62.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Houston's buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.9% were 2-pointers.

