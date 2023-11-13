The No. 7 Houston Cougars (2-0) and the Stetson Hatters (1-1) play at Fertitta Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Houston vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Houston (17-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 12.5% less often than Stetson (15-9-0) last season.

Houston vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 74.9 151.7 57.5 131.3 134.4 Stetson 76.8 151.7 73.8 131.3 140.3

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars scored were just 1.1 more points than the Hatters allowed (73.8).

When Houston put up more than 73.8 points last season, it went 13-5 against the spread and 20-0 overall.

Houston vs. Stetson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-17-0 16-18-0 Stetson 15-9-0 17-7-0

Houston vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Stetson 16-2 Home Record 9-3 11-0 Away Record 7-9 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

