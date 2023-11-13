How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Lamar Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lamar Cardinals (2-0) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Lamar 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up an average of 64.4 points per game last year, only 2.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders allowed to opponents.
- Lamar went 18-8 last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the Red Raiders averaged 8.6 more points per game (68.9) than the Cardinals allowed (60.3).
- Texas Tech had a 17-7 record last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
- The Red Raiders shot 37.2% from the field last season, 11.1 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
- The Cardinals shot at a 32.9% clip from the field last season, 13.4 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 95-53
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 70-63
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/13/2023
|Lamar
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/17/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/20/2023
|UTSA
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
