UTEP vs. UCSB November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSB Gauchos (0-1) will meet the UTEP Miners (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.
UTEP vs. UCSB Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
UTEP Top Players (2022-23)
- Shamar Givance: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tae Hardy: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ze'Rik Onyema: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
UCSB Top Players (2022-23)
- Ajay Mitchell: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Miles Norris: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Andre Kelly: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Wishart: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
UTEP vs. UCSB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|UCSB AVG
|UCSB Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|71.7
|180th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|5.5
|338th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|350th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
