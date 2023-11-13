The UTEP Miners (2-0) and the UCSB Gauchos (0-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Don Haskins Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP vs. UCSB Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

UCSB (18-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 10% more often than UTEP (13-14-0) last year.

UTEP vs. UCSB Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UTEP 68.5 140.2 68.5 134.4 132.4 UCSB 71.7 140.2 65.9 134.4 133.0

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Miners recorded were only 2.6 more points than the Gauchos gave up (65.9).

UTEP went 10-9 against the spread and 12-10 overall last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

UTEP vs. UCSB Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UTEP 13-14-0 18-9-0 UCSB 18-13-0 18-13-0

UTEP vs. UCSB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UTEP UCSB 11-7 Home Record 12-3 3-10 Away Record 10-4 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.3 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

