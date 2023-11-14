The Baylor Bears (1-0) take on the Utah Utes (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Utes scored 19.3 more points per game last year (82.8) than the Bears allowed (63.5).

Utah went 17-0 last season when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

Last year, the Bears scored 71.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 66.0 the Utes allowed.

When Baylor put up more than 66.0 points last season, it went 16-5.

The Bears made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Utes allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Utes shot at a 48.1% rate from the field last season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.

Baylor Schedule