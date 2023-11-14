Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Brazos County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Allen Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rosehill Christian School at Brazos Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
