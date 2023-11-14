In Collin County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prestonwood Christian Academy at Bishop Dunne Catholic School

Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on November 14

4:25 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill at Walnut Grove High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14

6:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Anna High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Caddo Mills High School at McKinney Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James Madison High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian Academy - Addison at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Celina, TX

Celina, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lovejoy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Lucas, TX

Lucas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Frisco at Summit High School