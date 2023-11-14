Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fisher County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Fisher County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trent High School at Rotan High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Rotan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anson High School at Roby High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Roby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamlin Collegiate High School at Winters High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Winters, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.