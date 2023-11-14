Grant Williams plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Williams, in his last game (November 12 win against the Pelicans), produced two blocks.

In this article, we break down Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+100)

Over 8.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were ranked eighth in the league defensively last year, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA last year, giving up 41.8 boards per contest.

Allowing an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Grant Williams vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 22 0 2 1 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.