The Houston Cougars (1-0) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Sam Houston 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearkats averaged 8.4 more points per game last year (67.9) than the Cougars allowed (59.5).
  • Sam Houston had an 8-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.
  • Last year, the Cougars scored only 3.7 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Bearkats gave up (68.5).
  • Houston went 5-4 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Air Force W 99-61 Fertitta Center
11/14/2023 Sam Houston - Fertitta Center
11/19/2023 Grambling - Fertitta Center
11/26/2023 New Orleans - Fertitta Center

