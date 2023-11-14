How to Watch the Houston vs. Sam Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Houston Cougars (1-0) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. Sam Houston 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bearkats averaged 8.4 more points per game last year (67.9) than the Cougars allowed (59.5).
- Sam Houston had an 8-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.
- Last year, the Cougars scored only 3.7 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Bearkats gave up (68.5).
- Houston went 5-4 last season when scoring more than 68.5 points.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Air Force
|W 99-61
|Fertitta Center
|11/14/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Fertitta Center
