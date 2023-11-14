Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jack County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jack County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jack County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perrin Whitt CISD High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Paradise, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.