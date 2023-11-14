Tuesday's contest features the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) and the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) matching up at United Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-61 victory for heavily favored Kansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 86, Kentucky 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-24.6)

Kansas (-24.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

Kentucky was 113th in the country in points scored (74.5 per game) and 105th in points conceded (67.8) last season.

Last season, the Wildcats were seventh-best in the nation in rebounds (36.6 per game) and ninth-best in rebounds conceded (26.8).

Kentucky was 46th in the country in assists (15.1 per game) last year.

Last season, the Wildcats were 288th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.3 per game) and 151st in 3-point percentage (34.7%).

Last season, Kentucky was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 96th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.4%).

The Wildcats attempted 70% of their shots from inside the arc, and 30% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 77.1% of the Wildcats' baskets were 2-pointers, and 22.9% were 3-pointers.

Kansas Performance Insights

With 75.4 points per game on offense, Kansas ranked 88th in the country last season. On defense, it surrendered 68.1 points per contest, which ranked 118th in college basketball.

With 33.2 boards per game, the Jayhawks were 90th in the country. They gave up 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Kansas racked up assists last season, ranking 15th-best in college basketball with 16.4 per contest.

Last year the Jayhawks committed 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.5 turnovers per contest (66th-ranked).

The Jayhawks drained 7.0 three-pointers per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 34.7% three-point percentage (151st-ranked).

Kansas was 73rd in college basketball with 6.4 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 37th with a 31.0% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Kansas last year, 66.2% of them were two-pointers (75% of the team's made baskets) and 33.8% were from beyond the arc (25%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.