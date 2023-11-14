Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Lubbock County, Texas today, we've got what you need.
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caprock High School at Lubbock High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Estacado High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caprock High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hereford High School at Lubbock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
All Saints Episcopal School - Lubbock at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Meadow, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
