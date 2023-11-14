Mavericks vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSW. The matchup's point total is 239.5.
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-3.5
|239.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- In six games this season, Dallas and its opponents have scored more than 239.5 combined points.
- Dallas' games this year have an average total of 241.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mavericks' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.
- This season, Dallas has been favored eight times and won seven of those games.
- Dallas has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.
Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|6
|60%
|124.1
|233.2
|117.6
|233.8
|229.3
|Pelicans
|3
|30%
|109.1
|233.2
|116.2
|233.8
|224.4
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-1-0) than it has in home games (2-3-0).
- The 124.1 points per game the Mavericks score are 7.9 more points than the Pelicans give up (116.2).
- When Dallas totals more than 116.2 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|6-4
|3-3
|8-2
|Pelicans
|4-6
|1-3
|5-5
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Pelicans
|124.1
|109.1
|2
|26
|5-2
|1-1
|7-0
|1-1
|117.6
|116.2
|24
|22
|2-0
|4-3
|2-0
|4-3
