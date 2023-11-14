Heading into a game against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-6), the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 at Smoothie King Center.

The teams meet once again after the Mavericks took down the Pelicans 136-124 on Sunday. Kyrie Irving led the way with a team-high 35 points in the win for the Mavericks, while Brandon Ingram put up 20 points in the loss for the Pelicans.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3 6 2

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Herbert Jones: Out (Leg), Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

