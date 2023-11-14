The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

In games Dallas shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Mavericks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 15th.

The Mavericks score 124.1 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 116.2 the Pelicans give up.

Dallas has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 116.2 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are putting up 124.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 123.6 points per contest.

Dallas is allowing 119.2 points per game this year at home, which is 3.2 more points than it is allowing in road games (116.0).

The Mavericks are averaging 17.0 threes per game, which is 1.0 fewer than they're averaging in road games (18.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.7% in home games and 39.3% in road games.

Mavericks Injuries