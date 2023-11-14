Player prop bet odds for Luka Doncic and others are listed when the Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: +102) 7.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +100)
  • Tuesday's over/under for Doncic is 30.5 points. That is 10.5 fewer than his season average of 41.
  • He has averaged 3.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (8.5).
  • Doncic's season-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (7.5).
  • Doncic's six made three-pointers per game is 2.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +124)
  • The 15.5-point total set for Tim Hardaway Jr. on Tuesday is 2.5 less than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged five rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB
8.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -115)
  • The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Tuesday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 12.5.
  • He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
25.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -122)
  • Tuesday's points prop bet for Zion Williamson is 25.5 points. That is 2.0 more than his season average of 23.5.
  • He has averaged six rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).
  • Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

