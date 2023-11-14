Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic are two players to watch when the New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) and the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) face off at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSSW

Mavericks' Last Game

The Pelicans were beaten by the Mavericks on Sunday, 136-124. Brandon Ingram scored 20 in a losing effort, while Kyrie Irving led the winning team with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyrie Irving 35 6 7 0 1 7 Luka Doncic 30 4 9 1 0 4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 15 9 2 0 0 3

Mavericks vs Pelicans Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic's averages for the season are 41 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists, making 58% of his shots from the field and 48% from beyond the arc, with 6 triples per contest (first in NBA).

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s averages on the season are 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 35.5% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

The Mavericks receive 12.5 points per game from Dereck Lively, plus 6 boards and 0.5 assists.

Josh Green's averages for the season are 9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

The Mavericks get 11 points, 6 boards and 0 assists per game from Grant Williams.

