Nuggets vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (8-2) are favored (by 6.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|223.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Denver has an average total of 220.9 in its contests this year, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won eight of those games.
- Denver has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 71.4% chance to win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Clippers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played four games this season that have had more than 223.5 combined points scored.
- Los Angeles' games this year have had a 225.6-point total on average, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles' ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.
- The Clippers have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +195.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Clippers Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Clippers Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Clippers Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|4
|40%
|114.8
|228.6
|106.1
|217.9
|223.9
|Clippers
|4
|44.4%
|113.8
|228.6
|111.8
|217.9
|227.2
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (4-2-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (1-3-0).
- The Nuggets put up just three more points per game (114.8) than the Clippers allow (111.8).
- Denver is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Additional Clippers Insights & Trends
- This year, Los Angeles is 3-1-0 at home against the spread (.750 winning percentage). Away, it is 0-5-0 ATS (.000).
- The Clippers' 113.8 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up.
- Los Angeles has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|5-5
|3-1
|3-7
|Clippers
|3-6
|0-0
|4-5
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Clippers
|114.8
|113.8
|10
|13
|5-0
|3-3
|5-0
|3-3
|106.1
|111.8
|5
|12
|3-5
|3-3
|6-2
|3-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.