The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers shot at a 40.4% clip from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

Prairie View A&M compiled a 5-0 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.

The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 142nd.

The Panthers scored only 3.3 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (71.1).

Prairie View A&M went 7-3 last season when it scored more than 71.1 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged away (64.6).

The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than away (71.1) last season.

Prairie View A&M drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%).

