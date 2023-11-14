The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) take the court against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M matchup in this article.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Abilene Christian Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Abilene Christian (-16.5) 142.5 -2500 +1050 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Abilene Christian (-16.5) 143.5 -3500 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends (2022-23)

Prairie View A&M went 11-15-0 ATS last season.

The Panthers were an underdog by 16.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Abilene Christian won eight games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

A total of 14 Wildcats games last season went over the point total.

