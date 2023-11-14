Tuesday's game features the Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) and the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) clashing at Devlin Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-65 victory for heavily favored Prairie View A&M according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

In their last game on Sunday, the Panthers claimed an 85-70 victory over McNeese.

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 77, Tulane 65

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers had a -66 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.2 points per game. They put up 66.0 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball and allowed 68.2 per contest to rank 275th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M scored 65.6 points per game in SWAC play, and 66.0 overall.

The Panthers put up more points at home (70.1 per game) than away (64.6) last season.

Prairie View A&M gave up fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than on the road (76.1) last season.

