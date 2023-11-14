The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at Teague Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Last year 11 of Prairie View A&M's games went over the point total.

The Panthers had 11 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

Prairie View A&M's .423 ATS win percentage (11-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Abilene Christian's .320 mark (8-17-0 ATS Record).

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Abilene Christian 75.0 142.8 71.1 139.7 142.0 Prairie View A&M 67.8 142.8 68.6 139.7 136.7

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

The Panthers scored an average of 67.8 points per game last year, just 3.3 fewer points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.1 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 6-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Abilene Christian 8-17-0 14-11-0 Prairie View A&M 11-15-0 11-15-0

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Abilene Christian Prairie View A&M 9-5 Home Record 9-3 4-8 Away Record 4-14 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

