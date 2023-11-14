The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) face the Tulane Green Wave (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 66 points per game last year were 5.5 more points than the 60.5 the Green Wave allowed.

Prairie View A&M had a 12-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.4 points.

Last year, the Green Wave averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Panthers gave up (68.2).

Tulane had a 12-1 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

