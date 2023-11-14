SMU vs. Texas A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The SMU Mustangs (3-0) host the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) at Moody Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
SMU vs. Texas A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SMU Betting Records & Stats
- SMU compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- SMU (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 28.8% less often than Texas A&M (22-11-0) last year.
SMU vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SMU
|70.3
|143.1
|75.6
|142.1
|142.0
|Texas A&M
|72.8
|143.1
|66.5
|142.1
|138.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional SMU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mustangs scored just 3.8 more points per game (70.3) than the Aggies gave up (66.5).
- SMU went 7-10 against the spread and 9-10 overall last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
SMU vs. Texas A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SMU
|11-18-0
|19-10-0
|Texas A&M
|22-11-0
|15-18-0
SMU vs. Texas A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SMU
|Texas A&M
|7-9
|Home Record
|15-1
|1-10
|Away Record
|7-4
|6-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|12-3-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.1
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.7
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-10-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.