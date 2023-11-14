The Tarleton State Texans (2-1) battle the Bradley Braves (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Carver Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans shot at a 45.3% rate from the field last season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Braves averaged.

Tarleton State compiled a 15-6 straight up record in games it shot above 40.5% from the field.

The Braves ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Texans ranked 246th.

The Texans' 71.9 points per game last year were 9.2 more points than the 62.7 the Braves gave up.

Tarleton State put together a 16-7 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tarleton State averaged 80.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 63.6.

At home, the Texans conceded 60.6 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.3.

Tarleton State made more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (3.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than away (28.2%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule