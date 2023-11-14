The SMU Mustangs (3-0) and the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at Moody Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Aggies Betting Records & Stats

A total of 15 of Texas A&M's games last season hit the over.

The Aggies' record against the spread last year was 22-11-0.

Texas A&M vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 70.3 143.1 75.6 142.1 142 Texas A&M 72.8 143.1 66.5 142.1 138.8

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

The Aggies put up an average of 72.8 points per game last year, only 2.8 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed.

When it scored more than 75.6 points last season, Texas A&M went 10-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Texas A&M vs. SMU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 19-10-0 Texas A&M 22-11-0 15-18-0

Texas A&M vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Texas A&M 7-9 Home Record 15-1 1-10 Away Record 7-4 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

