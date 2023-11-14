The Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) face the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Game Information

Texas State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Mason Harrell: 15.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Morgan: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nighael Ceaser: 9.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Nate Martin: 8.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Drue Drinnon: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Oklahoma Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tanner Groves: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Grant Sherfield: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jalen Hill: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Milos Uzan: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jacob Groves: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma Rank Oklahoma AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank
280th 67.7 Points Scored 66.0 318th
97th 67.5 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
278th 30.0 Rebounds 29.9 283rd
341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
219th 7.0 3pt Made 4.4 359th
179th 13.0 Assists 9.9 353rd
249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.9 84th

