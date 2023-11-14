The Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) and the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

Texas State and its opponent combined to hit the over 17 out of 31 times last year.

The Bobcats covered the spread 13 times in 35 games last season.

Texas State (13-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 2.9% less often than Oklahoma (13-16-0) last year.

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 67.7 133.7 67.5 134.2 134.9 Texas State 66.0 133.7 66.7 134.2 131.6

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

The Bobcats scored an average of 66.0 points per game last year, only 1.5 fewer points than the 67.5 the Sooners gave up.

Texas State went 5-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scored more than 67.5 points last season.

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 13-16-0 14-15-0 Texas State 13-18-0 17-14-0

Texas State vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Texas State 9-7 Home Record 4-10 2-8 Away Record 7-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

