How to Watch the Thunder vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City is 3-1 when it shoots better than 49.7% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 25th.
- The 115.9 points per game the Thunder put up are 8.3 fewer points than the Spurs allow (124.2).
- Oklahoma City is 2-1 when scoring more than 124.2 points.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
- San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Thunder are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 24th.
- The Spurs score just 1.1 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Thunder give up to opponents (114.1).
- San Antonio is 3-2 when it scores more than 114.1 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are posting 119.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.4 more points than they're averaging in road games (110.3).
- When playing at home, Oklahoma City is allowing 18.0 more points per game (121.3) than when playing on the road (103.3).
- The Thunder are draining 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 fewer threes and 4.4% points worse than they're averaging away from home (12.3, 40.2%).
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs average 116.8 points per game at home, 7.6 more than on the road (109.2). Defensively they give up 121.2 per game, 6.0 fewer points than away (127.2).
- At home San Antonio is allowing 121.2 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than it is on the road (127.2).
- This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (31.8 per game) than on the road (28.0).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Sochan
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Questionable
|Back
|Keldon Johnson
|Out
|Knee
|Tre Jones
|Out
|Hamstring
