The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 3-1 when it shoots better than 49.7% from the field.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 25th.

The 115.9 points per game the Thunder put up are 8.3 fewer points than the Spurs allow (124.2).

Oklahoma City is 2-1 when scoring more than 124.2 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Thunder are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 24th.

The Spurs score just 1.1 fewer points per game (113.0) than the Thunder give up to opponents (114.1).

San Antonio is 3-2 when it scores more than 114.1 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are posting 119.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.4 more points than they're averaging in road games (110.3).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City is allowing 18.0 more points per game (121.3) than when playing on the road (103.3).

The Thunder are draining 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 fewer threes and 4.4% points worse than they're averaging away from home (12.3, 40.2%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs average 116.8 points per game at home, 7.6 more than on the road (109.2). Defensively they give up 121.2 per game, 6.0 fewer points than away (127.2).

At home San Antonio is allowing 121.2 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than it is on the road (127.2).

This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (31.8 per game) than on the road (28.0).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kenrich Williams Out Back

Spurs Injuries