WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAC teams will hit the court across four games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Utah Tech Trailblazers squaring off against the UNLV Rebels at Cox Pavilion.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UT Arlington Mavericks at Texas Longhorns
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|LHN
|Utah Valley Wolverines at BYU Cougars
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Portland Pilots at Seattle U Redhawks
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at UNLV Rebels
|9:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|Bounce (KVVU-TV2), Las Vegas
Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
