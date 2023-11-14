The Providence Friars (2-0) go up against the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • In games Wisconsin shot higher than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.
  • The Friars ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Badgers finished 302nd.
  • Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Badgers scored were 5.7 fewer points than the Friars allowed (71).
  • When Wisconsin scored more than 71 points last season, it went 6-2.

Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars shot 45.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 44.4% the Badgers' opponents shot last season.
  • Providence compiled a 16-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Friars were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Badgers finished 317th.
  • The Friars' 77.3 points per game last year were 13.7 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers allowed to opponents.
  • Providence went 13-0 last season when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home.
  • The Badgers surrendered 60.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71 in away games.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better at home last year, making 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Providence Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Providence scored 82.9 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (73.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Friars allowed 1.3 fewer points per game at home (70.5) than away (71.8).
  • Providence knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.4%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Arkansas State W 105-76 Kohl Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee L 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris - Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Columbia W 78-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/11/2023 Milwaukee W 79-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/14/2023 Wisconsin - Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Kansas State - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Lehigh - Amica Mutual Pavilion

