The Boston Celtics (8-2) are dealing with two players on the injury report heading into their Wednesday, November 15 game against the Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) at Wells Fargo Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Celtics won on Monday 114-98 against the Knicks. Jayson Tatum totaled 35 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics.

The 76ers dropped their most recent matchup 132-126 against the Pacers on Tuesday. Joel Embiid's team-leading 39 points paced the 76ers in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Neemias Queta C Out Foot Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Knee 20.7 7.7 1.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Out Rib 19 4 0.7 Nicolas Batum SF Out Personal 2.7 2.3 1.7

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -3.5 223.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.