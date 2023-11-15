The Washington Wizards (1-3) go head to head with the Dallas Mavericks (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Game Information

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic recorded 32.4 points, 8.0 assists and 8.6 boards last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers last season were 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 made treys (seventh in league).

Grant Williams' numbers last season were 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Dwight Powell put up 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Josh Green recorded 9.1 points, 3.0 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 53.7% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He also sank 43.0% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Kyle Kuzma posted 21.2 points, 7.3 boards and 3.7 assists. He made 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Tyus Jones' numbers last season were 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He sank 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Deni Avdija's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He made 43.7% of his shots from the field.

Corey Kispert collected 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He made 49.7% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 2.2 treys per contest.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wizards Mavericks 113.2 Points Avg. 114.2 114.4 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 48.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.6% Three Point % 37.1%

