The Washington Wizards (2-8) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-3) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSW. The matchup's over/under is set at 242.5.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -5.5 242.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

In five of 11 games this season, Dallas and its opponents have gone over 242.5 points.

Dallas has an average point total of 241.6 in its matchups this year, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Mavericks are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Dallas has won seven out of the nine games in which it has been favored.

Dallas has played as a favorite of -225 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mavericks have a 69.2% chance to win.

Mavericks vs Wizards Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 242.5 % of Games Over 242.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 5 45.5% 122.8 238.1 118.8 241.3 230.1 Wizards 4 40% 115.3 238.1 122.5 241.3 233.4

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (2-3-0) than it does in away games (4-2-0).

The Mavericks average just 0.3 more points per game (122.8) than the Wizards give up (122.5).

Dallas has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when scoring more than 122.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Mavericks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 6-5 0-2 9-2 Wizards 5-5 3-3 7-3

Mavericks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Mavericks Wizards 122.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 6-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-3 118.8 Points Allowed (PG) 122.5 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-3

