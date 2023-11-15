The Dallas Mavericks (8-3) and the Washington Wizards (2-8) are scheduled to square off on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Tim Hardaway Jr. is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

How to Watch on TV: MNMT, BSSW

Mavericks' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Mavericks fell to the Pelicans 131-110. With 17 points, Hardaway was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tim Hardaway Jr. 17 0 1 0 0 3 Kyrie Irving 17 2 6 0 0 3 Luka Doncic 16 2 2 0 0 3

Mavericks vs Wizards Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posts 41 points, 11.5 boards and 8.5 assists per game, making 58% of shots from the field and 48% from beyond the arc with 6 made 3-pointers per game (first in NBA).

Hardaway's numbers on the season are 18 points, 2.5 assists and 5 boards per game.

Dereck Lively's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 6 boards and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 91.7% from the field (first in NBA).

Josh Green's numbers for the season are 9 points, 1.5 assists and 2.5 boards per game.

Grant Williams' numbers on the season are 11 points, 6 boards and 0 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

