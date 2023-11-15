How to Watch Rutgers vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Rutgers vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Rutgers Stats Insights
- Last season, the Scarlet Knights had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents hit.
- Rutgers went 6-3 when it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Hoyas ranked 101st in rebounding in college basketball. The Scarlet Knights finished 58th.
- Last year, the Scarlet Knights scored 9.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Hoyas gave up (78.1).
- When Rutgers put up more than 78.1 points last season, it went 6-1.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 40% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights averaged.
- Georgetown put together a 6-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 40% from the field.
- The Hoyas were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Scarlet Knights finished 60th.
- The Hoyas put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 8.4 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights gave up to opponents.
- Georgetown went 4-3 last season when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.
Rutgers Home & Away Comparison
- Rutgers put up 71.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.3 points per game in away games, a difference of seven points per contest.
- The Scarlet Knights allowed 57 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.9 away from home.
- Rutgers sunk 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 31.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 3.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.1, 35.3%).
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).
- At home, the Hoyas gave up 76 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.8.
- Georgetown drained more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).
Rutgers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Princeton
|L 68-61
|CURE Insurance Arena
|11/10/2023
|Boston University
|W 69-45
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/12/2023
|Bryant
|W 66-57
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/15/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/18/2023
|Howard
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/27/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 94-57
|Capital One Arena
|11/11/2023
|Holy Cross
|L 68-67
|Capital One Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/18/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Capital One Arena
|11/19/2023
|American
|-
|Capital One Arena
