The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) take on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at American Bank Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA vs. Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners put up an average of 64.8 points per game last year, 8.4 more points than the 56.4 the Islanders gave up.

When UTSA allowed fewer than 61.7 points last season, it went 5-4.

Last year, the Islanders recorded 5.6 fewer points per game (61.7) than the Roadrunners allowed (67.3).

Texas A&M-CC had an 8-1 record last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.

The Islanders made 27.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (22.7%).

The Roadrunners shot at a 39.1% rate from the field last season, five percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Islanders averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Schedule