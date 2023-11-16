Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in El Paso County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Riverside High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Canutillo High School at Emerson High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Dulce High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Flatonia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
