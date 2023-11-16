Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Falls City High School vs. Rocksprings High School Game - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM CT, Falls City High School plays away from home against Rocksprings High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Falls City vs. Rocksprings Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Kerrville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.