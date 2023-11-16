Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Frenship High School vs. Carroll High School - Southlake Game - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Frenship High School is on the road versus Carroll High School - Southlake on Thursday, November 16 at 6:30 PM CT.
Frenship vs. Carroll Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Allen High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Permian High School at North Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barbers Hill High School at Richland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Hutto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colleyville Heritage High School at Cooper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Trinity High School - Euless
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Bedford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lubbock County Games This Week
TBD at Lubbock Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Idalou High School at Alpine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Andrews, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Lubbock Cooper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Witchita Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clyde High School at Shallowater High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
