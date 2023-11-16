Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Hardin County, Texas this week.

    • Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lumberton High School at Needville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Silsbee High School at Gatesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

