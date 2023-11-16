Thursday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) against the Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) at Cassell Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-51 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 16.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Huskies claimed a 79-49 victory against Saint Thomas (TX).

Houston Christian vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Houston Christian vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 85, Houston Christian 51

Houston Christian Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies had a -128 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.4 points per game. They put up 58.7 points per game to rank 300th in college basketball and allowed 63.1 per contest to rank 139th in college basketball.

Houston Christian averaged 1 fewer points in Southland play (57.7) than overall (58.7).

At home, the Huskies put up 65.0 points per game last season, 12.5 more than they averaged on the road (52.5).

In 2022-23, Houston Christian allowed 14.8 fewer points per game at home (55.2) than away (70.0).

