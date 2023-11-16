How to Watch the Houston Christian vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Houston Christian vs. Virginia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies scored just 0.9 more points per game last year (58.7) than the Hokies gave up (57.8).
- When Houston Christian allowed fewer than 72.4 points last season, it went 11-13.
- Last year, the Hokies scored 9.3 more points per game (72.4) than the Huskies allowed (63.1).
- When Virginia Tech scored more than 63.1 points last season, it went 21-1.
- The Hokies made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.2 percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (50.2%).
- The Huskies' 28.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 9.9 percentage points lower than the Hokies allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Christian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Rice
|L 70-38
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|L 67-65
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Saint Thomas (TX)
|W 79-49
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mount Saint Joseph
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.