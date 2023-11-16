The Houston Cougars (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Towson Tigers (2-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Towson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Towson Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Houston vs. Towson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Towson Betting Trends (2022-23)

Houston put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 16 Cougars games last season went over the point total.

Towson won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Tigers games went over the point total 18 out of 29 times last year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Houston is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (95th).

The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

