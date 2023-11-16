Needville High School is hosting Lumberton High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 16.

Lumberton vs. Needville Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Lindale High School at Iowa Colony High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulshear High School at A&M Consolidated

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Rosenburg , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Heights at Hightower High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Missouri City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Lamar High School - Houston

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Delmar, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Randle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Brenham, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Stratford High School - Houston

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: Tully, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hardin County Games This Week

Silsbee High School at Gatesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gatesville High School at Silsbee High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 17
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

